One Degree Organic Foods Organic Sprouted Oat Granola Quinoa Cacao
Product Details
One Small Family With One Big Idea
Our family believes in the connection between healthy soil, healthy plants, and healthy people. We''re passionate about clean, nourishing foods. And we believe that you deserve 100% transparency in everything you eat. That''s why we created One Degree Organic Foods - to give you the power to meet every farmer, farm co-op and producer behind every ingredient you''re eating - just like a farmers market.
We source only pure ingredients
Our family sources ingredients direct from farmers that use only plant-based cultivation methods. We then soak and sprout our grains and legumes to enhance vitamins and minerals naturally. The most nourishing, delicious foods come straight from nature, so we don''t add anything artificial. Just simple, clean ingredients.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free , Organic Oats , Organic Coconut Palm Sugar , Organic Brown Rice Syrup , Sprouted Organic Quinoa , Organic Cacao , Organic Brown Rice , Organic Sunflower Oil , Unrefined , Salt , Tocopherols ( Vitamin E ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Oats,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More