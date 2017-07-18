One Small Family With One Big Idea

Our family believes in the connection between healthy soil, healthy plants, and healthy people. We''re passionate about clean, nourishing foods. And we believe that you deserve 100% transparency in everything you eat. That''s why we created One Degree Organic Foods - to give you the power to meet every farmer, farm co-op and producer behind every ingredient you''re eating - just like a farmers market.

We source only pure ingredients

Our family sources ingredients direct from farmers that use only plant-based cultivation methods. We then soak and sprout our grains and legumes to enhance vitamins and minerals naturally. The most nourishing, delicious foods come straight from nature, so we don''t add anything artificial. Just simple, clean ingredients.