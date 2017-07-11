Farmer Brewin grew this pure veganic spelt in Alberta, Canada. Roy likes to call this golden "The California of Canada."

One Degree farmers are proud to stand behind their harvests. That's why you'll see their photos right on our packaging. But that's just the first step. Scan our QR code to make an extraordinary level of transparency come alive.

Discover the benefits of adding a variety of pure, non-hybridized whole grains to your diet. Our spelt is a Non-GMO Project Verified ancient grain that is a favorite protein source for many vegetarians. We grow it using veganic farming methods - in soil enriched by crop rotation and plant-based fertilizer, without the use of animal by-products or compounds that may be harmful to people and the planet.

Once harvest is done, we sprout our grains, triggering an explosion of taste and increasing vital nutrients. We retain 100% of the grain's bran and germ, and preserve nutrients by keeping temperatures low when processing our raw spelt flour.

In your own kitchen, it's a perfectly delicious 1-to-1 substitute for regular wheat flour!