Whether you're on the go, in a hurry, away from home, or you only want one cup—it's the same Kroger® coffee you love, in an instant! Taste the bold aroma of our bold medium roast coffee without the hassle and the wait.

Go beyond the cup: use instant coffee granules for cooking and baking! Add a pinch to baked goods for a complex background note, or more for a delicious coffee flavor.