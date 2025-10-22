One of the Perks Instant Coffee Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
One of the Perks Instant Coffee Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
One of the Perks Instant Coffee Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

One of the Perks Instant Coffee

8 ozUPC: 0001111086546
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11

Product Details

Whether you're on the go, in a hurry, away from home, or you only want one cup—it's the same Kroger® coffee you love, in an instant! Taste the bold aroma of our bold medium roast coffee without the hassle and the wait.

Go beyond the cup: use instant coffee granules for cooking and baking! Add a pinch to baked goods for a complex background note, or more for a delicious coffee flavor.

  • Bold and robust flavor
  • 100% pure coffee
  • Dissolves smoothly