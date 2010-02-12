Hover to Zoom
One With Nature Dead Sea Salt Lavender Soap
7 ozUPC: 0089345500000
Product Details
Who doesn't love lavender? Spa therapists include it in a host of natural aromatherapies. Dermatologists tout its effectiveness in treating acne, irritations and oily skin. And regular folks just think its fun. No matter what your specialty, you're going to love this great smelling soap.
- Bar Soap with Dead Sea Salts & Shea Butter
- Mild Exfoliation
- Triple Milled