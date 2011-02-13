Hover to Zoom
One With Nature Shea Butter Hand Wash
12 fl ozUPC: 0089345500065
Product Details
One With Nature hand wash combines healing Dead Sea minerals with moisturizing shea butter to provide a truly luxurious cleansing experience. Studies show that Dead Sea Salts help detoxify and improve skin elasticity, increase moisture retention and promote pH balance. Experience the Dead Sea Difference!®
- Designed Thoughtfully
- Developed Naturally
- Manufactured Responsibly
- With Dead Sea Salts and Shea Butter
- No Parabens, Phthalates, or Lauryls/Laureths
- 100% Vegetarian
- No Animal Testing