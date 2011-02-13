One With Nature Shea Butter Hand Wash Perspective: front
One With Nature Shea Butter Hand Wash

12 fl ozUPC: 0089345500065
One With Nature hand wash combines healing Dead Sea minerals with moisturizing shea butter to provide a truly luxurious cleansing experience. Studies show that Dead Sea Salts help detoxify and improve skin elasticity, increase moisture retention and promote pH balance. Experience the Dead Sea Difference!®

  • Designed Thoughtfully
  • Developed Naturally
  • Manufactured Responsibly
  • With Dead Sea Salts and Shea Butter
  • No Parabens, Phthalates, or Lauryls/Laureths
  • 100% Vegetarian
  • No Animal Testing