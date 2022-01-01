Create breakroom brilliance with the one drawer steel mesh organizer. Removable dividers easily help you customize and organize supplies and coffee condiments. Keep your creamer separate from your stir sticks, or your single-serve coffee pods from getting mixed up with your napkins. Now is the time to take a break for better organization. Width: 11 1/4". Depth: 12 1/2". Height: 3 1/4". Compartments: 5. Unit of Measure : Each