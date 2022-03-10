Orajel 4X Medicated Toothache & Gum Cream provides instant pain relief for severe toothaches and painful gums. The formula combines the power of four active ingredients for fast topical pain relief. The instant pain relief cream contains 20% benzocaine to offer clinical strength pain relief and is proven to kill harmful bacteria as it prevents infections and provides cooling relief for gum irritation. The cream is now easily accessible with the ready-open tube tip. This oral analgesic is inteded for adults adn children 2 years of age adn over and can be applied to the affected area up to 4 times daily.

