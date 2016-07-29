Ingredients

Made of: Sorbitol, Maltitol, Gum Base, Acacia, Natural and Artificial Flavors; Less Than 2% of: Glycerol, Soy Lecithin, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Sodium Bicarbonate, Carnauba Wax, BHT (To Maintain Freshness), Color (Red 3). Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More