ORBIT® Bubblemint Sugar Free Chewing Gum
Product Details
ORBIT Bubblemint Sugarfree Chewing Gum is made with a delicious bubblemint flavor for a clean and fresh feeling, so you're ready to seize the moment whenever it arrives. This chewing gum pack contains 55 pieces in a resealable cup. Stock up your car or pantry with this delicious sugarfree gum. ORBIT Bubblemint Sugarfree Gum is also great for Christmas stockings or fun birthday gifts. With ORBIT Gum, it's your time to shine.
- Make the most of the moment with the clean and fresh mouth feeling of ORBIT Gum
- Nothing can burst your bubble with the delicious taste of ORBIT Bubblemint Gum
- A sweet treat for 5 calories or less per piece
- ORBIT Gum has received the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance in recognition of the oral-care benefits
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made of: Sorbitol, Maltitol, Gum Base, Acacia, Natural and Artificial Flavors; Less Than 2% of: Glycerol, Soy Lecithin, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Sodium Bicarbonate, Carnauba Wax, BHT (To Maintain Freshness), Color (Red 3). Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More