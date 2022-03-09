Hover to Zoom
Orbit Five Cobalt Gum
1.1 ozUPC: 0002567525086
Product Details
Popular Orbit peppermint gum. Contains 12 sticks per pkg and strictly kosher.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1stick (2.7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sorbitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Mannitol, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Sucralose, Artificial Flavor, Soy Lecithin, BHA (A Preservative)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible