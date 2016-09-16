Hover to Zoom
ORBIT® Peppermint Sugar Free Chewing Gum
14 ctUPC: 0002200000486
Product Details
With ORBIT Sugarfree Gum, there's no need to second-guess; you have the confidence to show the world what you're made of. The delicious Peppermint flavor gives you a clean and fresh mouth feeling so you're ready to seize your moment when it comes. Time to Shine.
- Make the most of the moment with the clean and fresh mouth feeling of ORBIT Gum
- Stay calm and collected with the flavor of ORBIT Peppermint Gum
- A sweet treat for 5 calories or less per piece
- ORBIT Gum has received the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance in recognition of the oral-care benefits of chewing sugar-free gum
- Confidence, like the classic, bold flavor of ORBIT Peppermint Gum, never goes out of style
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (1.9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sorbitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Less Than 2% of: Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Aspartame, Mannitol, Acesulfame K, Soy Lecithin, Xylitol, BHT (To Maintain Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More