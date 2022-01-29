ORBIT Spearmint Sugar Free Chewing Gum
Product Details
With Orbit Sugarfree Gum, there's no need to second-guess; you have the confidence to show the world what you're made of. The delicious Spearmint flavor gives you a clean and fresh mouth feeling so you're ready to seize your moment when it comes. Time to Shine.
- Make the most of the moment with the clean and fresh mouth feeling of ORBIT Gum
- Stay calm and collected with the mellow mint flavor of ORBIT Spearmint Gum
- A sweet treat for 5 calories or less per piece
- ORBIT Gum has received the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance in recognition of the oral-care benefits of chewing sugar-free gum
- Confidence, like the classic, bold flavor of ORBIT Spearmint Gum, never goes out of style
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sorbitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Less Than 2% of: Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Aspartame, Mannitol, Acesulfame K, Soy Lecithin, Xylitol, Colors (Blue 1 Lake, Beta-carotene), BHT (To Maintain Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More