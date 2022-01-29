With Orbit Sugarfree Gum, there's no need to second-guess; you have the confidence to show the world what you're made of. The delicious Spearmint flavor gives you a clean and fresh mouth feeling so you're ready to seize your moment when it comes. Time to Shine.

Make the most of the moment with the clean and fresh mouth feeling of ORBIT Gum

Stay calm and collected with the mellow mint flavor of ORBIT Spearmint Gum

A sweet treat for 5 calories or less per piece

ORBIT Gum has received the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance in recognition of the oral-care benefits of chewing sugar-free gum

Confidence, like the classic, bold flavor of ORBIT Spearmint Gum, never goes out of style