ORBIT Sweet Mint Sugar Free Chewing Gum 14 Count
Product Details
Boost your confidence with fresh breath from the gum helps clean up dirty mouths. ORBIT Gum Sweet Mint Sugarfree Chewing Gum is made with a delicious sweet mint flavor for a clean and fresh feeling, so you're ready to seize the moment whenever it arrives. Best of all, ORBIT Chewing Gum is approved by the American Dental Association. Stock up your car or pantry with this delicious sugarfree gum. ORBIT Sweet Mint Sugarfree Gum is also a great for Christmas stockings or fun birthday gifts. With ORBIT Gum, it's your time to shine.
- Make the most of the moment with the clean and fresh mouth feeling of ORBIT Gum
- Stay calm and collected with the mellow mint flavor of ORBIT Sweet Mint Gum
- A sweet treat for 5 calories or less per piece
- ORBIT Gum has received the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance in recognition of the oral-care benefits of chewing sugar-free gum
- Confidence, like the classic, bold flavor of ORBIT Sweet Mint Gum, never goes out of style
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sorbitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Less Than 2% of: Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Aspartame, Mannitol, Acesulfame K, Soy Lecithin, Xylitol, BHT (To Maintain Freshness), Colors (Blue 1 Lake, Beta-carotene).Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More