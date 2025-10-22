ORBIT Sweet Mint Sugar Free Chewing Gum 14 Count Perspective: front
ORBIT Sweet Mint Sugar Free Chewing Gum 14 Count

14 ctUPC: 0002200000483
Boost your confidence with fresh breath from the gum helps clean up dirty mouths. ORBIT Gum Sweet Mint Sugarfree Chewing Gum is made with a delicious sweet mint flavor for a clean and fresh feeling, so you're ready to seize the moment whenever it arrives. Best of all, ORBIT Chewing Gum is approved by the American Dental Association. Stock up your car or pantry with this delicious sugarfree gum. ORBIT Sweet Mint Sugarfree Gum is also a great for Christmas stockings or fun birthday gifts. With ORBIT Gum, it's your time to shine.

  • Make the most of the moment with the clean and fresh mouth feeling of ORBIT Gum
  • Stay calm and collected with the mellow mint flavor of ORBIT Sweet Mint Gum
  • A sweet treat for 5 calories or less per piece
  • ORBIT Gum has received the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance in recognition of the oral-care benefits of chewing sugar-free gum
  • Confidence, like the classic, bold flavor of ORBIT Sweet Mint Gum, never goes out of style

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (1.9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Sorbitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Less Than 2% of: Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Aspartame, Mannitol, Acesulfame K, Soy Lecithin, Xylitol, BHT (To Maintain Freshness), Colors (Blue 1 Lake, Beta-carotene).Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

