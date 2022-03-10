Orbit White® Bubblemint™ Sugar Free Chewing Gum Perspective: front
Orbit White® Bubblemint™ Sugar Free Chewing Gum Perspective: back
Orbit White® Bubblemint™ Sugar Free Chewing Gum Perspective: left
Orbit White® Bubblemint™ Sugar Free Chewing Gum Perspective: right
Orbit White® Bubblemint™ Sugar Free Chewing Gum Perspective: top
Orbit White® Bubblemint™ Sugar Free Chewing Gum Perspective: bottom
Orbit White® Bubblemint™ Sugar Free Chewing Gum

180 ctUPC: 0002200001425
Product Details

Orbit Bubblemint Sugarfree Chewing Gum is made with a delicious bubblemint flavor for a clean and fresh feeling, so you're ready to seize the moment whenever it arrives. This chewing gum bulk pack contains 180 pieces in a resealable bag. Stock up your car or pantry with this delicious sugarfree gum. Orbit Bubblemint Sugarfree Gum is also great for Christmas stockings or fun birthday gifts. With Orbit Gum, it's your time to shine.

  • Orbit Bubblemint Gum helps keep teeth white
  • Keep your favorite mint gum in reach with this stand-up resealable bag
  • Boost your confidence and brighten your smile with ORBIT Gum
  • Every piece of ORBIT Gum gives you a burst of delicious minty flavor

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pieces (3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Made of: Sorbitol, Maltitol, Gum Base, Acacia, Natural and Artificial Flavors; Less Than 2% of: Glycerol, Soy Lecithin, Aspartame, Colors (Titanium Dioxide, Red 3), Acesulfame K, Sodium Bicarbonate, Carnauba Wax, BHT (To Maintain Freshness)

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More