Orbit White® Bubblemint™ Sugar Free Chewing Gum
Product Details
Orbit Bubblemint Sugarfree Chewing Gum is made with a delicious bubblemint flavor for a clean and fresh feeling, so you're ready to seize the moment whenever it arrives. This chewing gum bulk pack contains 180 pieces in a resealable bag. Stock up your car or pantry with this delicious sugarfree gum. Orbit Bubblemint Sugarfree Gum is also great for Christmas stockings or fun birthday gifts. With Orbit Gum, it's your time to shine.
- Orbit Bubblemint Gum helps keep teeth white
- Keep your favorite mint gum in reach with this stand-up resealable bag
- Boost your confidence and brighten your smile with ORBIT Gum
- Every piece of ORBIT Gum gives you a burst of delicious minty flavor
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Made of: Sorbitol, Maltitol, Gum Base, Acacia, Natural and Artificial Flavors; Less Than 2% of: Glycerol, Soy Lecithin, Aspartame, Colors (Titanium Dioxide, Red 3), Acesulfame K, Sodium Bicarbonate, Carnauba Wax, BHT (To Maintain Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More