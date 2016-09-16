ORBIT WHITE Peppermint Sugar Free Chewing Gum 40 Piece
Product Details
ORBIT White Gum helps keep teeth white.* With ORBIT White Sugarfree Gum, there's no need to second-guess; you have the confidence to show the world what you're made of. The delicious Peppermint flavor gives you a clean and fresh mouth feeling so you're ready to seize your moment when it comes. Time to Shine. *Chewing one piece for 12 minutes five times per day helped reduce staining in a 12-week clinical trial.
- Contains one (1) 40 piece bottle of ORBIT WHITE Peppermint Sugarfree Gum
- Try a gum that helps keep teeth white (chewing one piece for 12 minutes, five times per day helped reduce staining in a 12-week clinical trial)
- Make the most of the moment with the clean and fresh mouth feeling of ORBIT Gum, now in a soft chew
- Confidence, like the classic, bold flavor of ORBIT White Peppermint Gum, never goes out of style
- A sweet treat for 5 calories or less per piece
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Xylitol, Gum Base, Less Than 2% of: Natural and Artificial Flavors, Acacia, Aspartame, Soy Lecithin, Sorbitol, Acesulfame K, Coloring (Includes Blue 1), Sodium Bicarbonate, Carnauba Wax, BHT (To Preserve Freshness
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
