40 ctUPC: 0002200001918
ORBIT White Gum helps keep teeth white.* With ORBIT White Sugarfree Gum, there's no need to second-guess; you have the confidence to show the world what you're made of. The delicious Peppermint flavor gives you a clean and fresh mouth feeling so you're ready to seize your moment when it comes. Time to Shine. *Chewing one piece for 12 minutes five times per day helped reduce staining in a 12-week clinical trial.

  • Contains one (1) 40 piece bottle of ORBIT WHITE Peppermint Sugarfree Gum
  • Try a gum that helps keep teeth white (chewing one piece for 12 minutes, five times per day helped reduce staining in a 12-week clinical trial)
  • Make the most of the moment with the clean and fresh mouth feeling of ORBIT Gum, now in a soft chew
  • Confidence, like the classic, bold flavor of ORBIT White Peppermint Gum, never goes out of style
  • A sweet treat for 5 calories or less per piece

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (2 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol, Gum Base, Less Than 2% of: Natural and Artificial Flavors, Acacia, Aspartame, Soy Lecithin, Sorbitol, Acesulfame K, Coloring (Includes Blue 1), Sodium Bicarbonate, Carnauba Wax, BHT (To Preserve Freshness

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
