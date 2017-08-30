ORBIT® White Spearmint Sugar Free Chewing Gum Perspective: front
ORBIT® White Spearmint Sugar Free Chewing Gum

40 ctUPC: 0002200001917
Boost your confidence with a brilliant smile from the gum that helps keep teeth white.* ORBIT Gum WHITE Spearmint Sugarfree Chewing Gum is made with a delicious spearmint flavor for a clean and fresh feeling, so you're ready to seize the moment whenever it arrives. This chewing gum car cup contains 40 pieces in a portable bottle. Stock up your car or desk with this delicious Sugar-free gum. ORBIT WHITE Spearmint Sugarfree Gum is also a great for Christmas stockings or fun birthday gifts. With ORBIT WHITE Gum, it's your time to shine.

  • ORBIT White Spearmint Sugarfree Gum in a convenient 40-count bottle
  • Try a gum that helps keep teeth white (chewing one piece for 12 minutes, five times per day helped reduce staining in a 12-week clinical trial)
  • Make the most of the moment with the clean and fresh mouth feeling of ORBIT Gum, now in a soft chew
  • Stay cool and confident with the refreshing mint flavor of ORBIT White Spearmint Gum
  • A sweet treat for 5 calories or less per piece

*Chewing one piece for 12 minutes 5X/day helped reduce staining in a 12-week clinical trial.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (2 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sorbitol, Maltitol, Gum Base, Glycerol, Acacia, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Less Than 2% of Aspartame, Soy Lecithin, Colors (Titanium Dioxide, Blue 1, Yellow 5), Acesulfame K, Sodium Bicarbonate, Carnauba Wax, BHT (To Maintain Freshness)

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
