Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Crinkles French Fried Frozen Potatoes
Product Details
Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Golden Crinkles Fries make it easy to enjoy delicious fries at home. Crispy and golden, these Grade A fries are made from freshly peeled, American grown potatoes. These gluten free fries offer an extra crispy outside with a fluffy inside for the perfect blend of textures to make your next family meal a success. Toss these frozen fries on a baking sheet to bake them in the oven according to package instructions for perfectly crispy fries every time. An American classic, these easy fries are crinkle cut for extra crispness and are perfect for dipping. Serve these crinkle fries with the traditional burger, or get creative with loaded fries topped with cheese and bacon. These oven baked fries come sealed in a 26 ounce bag to help lock in flavor. Your family deserves the highest quality because if it's not Grade A, it's not Ore-Ida!
- One 26 oz. bag of Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Golden Crinkles Fries
- Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Golden Crinkles Fries offer an easy side dish for your meals
- Gluten free French fries
- Made from the highest quality Grade A potatoes grown in the U.S.
- Classic crinkle cut shape adds to the crispness and is perfect for dipping in ketchup
- Enjoy the classic burger and crinkle cut fries combo
- Sealed in a bag for convenient storage in your freezer
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetables Oil Blend (Soybean and Cottonseed), Modified Food Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Dextrin, Corn Starch, Annatto Color, Dextrose, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Xanthan Gum, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (to Retain Natural Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More