Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil Blend (Soybean and Cottonseed), Modified Food Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Dextrin, Corn Starch, Annatto Colors, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (to Retain Natural Color), Dextrose, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More