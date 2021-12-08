Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fried Potatoes Perspective: front
Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fried Potatoes

5 lbUPC: 0001312000291
Product Details

Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fried Potatoes make it easy to enjoy delicious fries at home. Crispy and golden, these Grade A fries are made from freshly peeled, American grown potatoes. These gluten free fries offer a crispy crinkle cut outside with a fluffy inside for the perfect blend of textures to make your next family meal a success. Toss these frozen fries on a baking sheet to bake them in the oven according to package instructions for perfect golden fries. An American classic, these crinkle fries are perfect for dipping. Serve up the traditional burger and fries, or get creative with loaded fries topped with cheese and bacon. These crinkle cut fries come sealed in a 5 pound bag to help lock in flavor.

Benefits:

  • (1) 5 lb. bag of Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fried Potatoes
  • Gluten free
  • Certified Kosher
  • Sealed in a bag for convenient storage in your freezer.
  • Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fried Potatoes offer an easy side dish for your meals.
  • Made from the highest quality Grade A potatoes grown in the U.S.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (84 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6.92%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg12.92%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil Blend (Soybean and Cottonseed), Salt, Annatto Color, Dextrose, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
