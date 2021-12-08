Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fried Potatoes
Product Details
Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fried Potatoes make it easy to enjoy delicious fries at home. Crispy and golden, these Grade A fries are made from freshly peeled, American grown potatoes. These gluten free fries offer a crispy crinkle cut outside with a fluffy inside for the perfect blend of textures to make your next family meal a success. Toss these frozen fries on a baking sheet to bake them in the oven according to package instructions for perfect golden fries. An American classic, these crinkle fries are perfect for dipping. Serve up the traditional burger and fries, or get creative with loaded fries topped with cheese and bacon. These crinkle cut fries come sealed in a 5 pound bag to help lock in flavor.
Benefits:
- (1) 5 lb. bag of Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fried Potatoes
- Gluten free
- Certified Kosher
- Sealed in a bag for convenient storage in your freezer.
- Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fried Potatoes offer an easy side dish for your meals.
- Made from the highest quality Grade A potatoes grown in the U.S.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil Blend (Soybean and Cottonseed), Salt, Annatto Color, Dextrose, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
