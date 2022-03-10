Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fries Fried Frozen Potatoes Perspective: front
Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fries Fried Frozen Potatoes
Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fries Fried Frozen Potatoes
Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fries Fried Frozen Potatoes
Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fries Fried Frozen Potatoes
Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fries Fried Frozen Potatoes
Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fries Fried Frozen Potatoes

32 ozUPC: 0001312000286
Product Details

Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fried Potatoes make it easy to enjoy delicious fries at home. Crispy and golden, these Grade A fries are made from freshly peeled, American grown potatoes. These gluten free fries offer a crispy crinkle cut outside with a fluffy inside for the perfect blend of textures to make your next family meal a success. Toss these frozen fries on a baking sheet to bake them in the oven according to package instructions for perfect golden fries. An American classic, these crinkle fries are perfect for dipping. Serve up the traditional burger and fries, or get creative with loaded fries topped with cheese and bacon. These crinkle cut fries come sealed in a 32 ounce bag to help lock in flavor. Your family deserves the highest quality because if it's not Grade A, it's not Ore-Ida!

  • One 32 oz. bag of Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fried Potatoes
  • Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles French Fried Potatoes offer an easy side dish for your meals
  • Gluten free French fries
  • Made from the highest quality Grade A potatoes grown in the U.S.
  • Classic crinkle fries are perfect for dipping in ketchup
  • Enjoy the classic burger and fries combo
  • Sealed in a bag for convenient storage in your freezer

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
11.0 About servings per container
Serving size3 oz (84g/about 12 pieces)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6%
Saturated Fat1g4%
Sodium290mg13%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g0%
Protein2g0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium330mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil Blend (Soybean and Cottonseed), Salt, Annatto Color, Dextrose, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (to Retain Natural Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
