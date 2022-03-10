Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil Blend (Soybean and Cottonseed), Salt, Annatto Color, Dextrose, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (to Retain Natural Color).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

