Ore-Ida Golden Fries French Fried Frozen Potatoes
Product Details
Ore-Ida Golden French Fries makes it easy to enjoy delicious fries at home. Crispy and golden, these Grade A fries are made from freshly peeled, American grown potatoes. These gluten free fries offer a crispy outside with a fluffy inside for the perfect blend of textures to make your next family meal a success. Toss these frozen French fries on a baking sheet to bake them in the oven according to package instructions for perfect golden fries. An American classic, these easy fries are perfect for dipping. Serve up the traditional burger and fries, or get creative with loaded fries topped with cheese and bacon. These oven baked fries come sealed in a 32 ounce bag to help lock in flavor. Your family deserves the highest quality because if it's not Grade A, it's not Ore-Ida!
- One 32 oz. bag of Ore-Ida Golden French Fries
- Ore-Ida Golden French Fries offer an easy side dish for your meals
- Gluten free French fries
- Made from the highest quality Grade A potatoes grown in the U.S.
- Classic fries are perfect for dipping in ketchup
- Enjoy the classic burger and fries combo
- Sealed in a bag for convenient storage in your freezer
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil Blend (Soybean and Cottonseed), Salt, Annatto Color, Dextrose, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (to Retain Natural Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
