Ore-Ida Golden Thick Cut Steak French Fries Fried Frozen Potatoes
Product Details
Ore-Ida Golden Steak Fries make it easy to enjoy delicious fries at home. Crispy and golden, these Grade A fries are made from freshly peeled, American grown potatoes cut into thick fries. These gluten free fries offer a crispy outside with a fluffy inside for the perfect blend of textures to make your next family meal a success. Toss these frozen fries on a baking sheet to bake them in the oven according to package instructions for perfect golden fries. An American classic, these easy fries are perfect for dipping. Serve up the traditional burger and fries, or get creative with loaded steak fries topped with cheese and bacon. These oven baked fries come sealed in a 28 ounce bag to help lock in flavor. Your family deserves the highest quality because if it's not Grade A, it's not Ore-Ida!
- One 28 oz. bag of Ore-Ida Golden Steak Fries
- Ore-Ida Golden Steak Fries offer an easy side dish for your meals
- Gluten free French fries
- Made from the highest quality Grade A potatoes grown in the U.S.
- Classic fries are perfect for dipping in ketchup
- Enjoy the classic burger and fries combo
- Sealed in a bag for convenient storage in your freezer
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil Blend (Soybean and Cottonseed), Salt, Annatto Color, Dextrose, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (to Retain Natural Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More