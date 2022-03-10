Ingredients

Potatoes, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Dextrose, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (To Retain Natural Color)

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More