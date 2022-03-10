Hover to Zoom
Ore-Ida Potatoes O'Brien with Onions & Peppers
28 ozUPC: 0001312000469
Ore-Ida Potatoes O'Brien with Onions & Peppers are made from 100% real, fresh peeled American grown potatoes that are cut, seasoned, and frozen in under an hour to lock in all the delicious, freshly cooked flavor.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.75cup (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.04%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C9mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Dextrose, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (To Retain Natural Color)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
