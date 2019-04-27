Hover to Zoom
Ore-Ida Shredded Hash Brown Potatoes
30 ozUPC: 0001312000833
Ore-Ida Shredded Hash Brown Potatoes are made from 100% real, fresh peeled, American grown potatoes. We take great care to cut, season and freeze them in under an hour to lock in all the delicious, freshly cooked flavor. Your family deserves the highest quality. Share the Great American Potato with Your Family.
Serving size0.25cup (85 g)
Calories60
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Potatoes, Dextrose, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (To Retain Natural Color).
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More