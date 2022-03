OREGON CHAI CHAI TEA LATTE, THE ORIGINAL POWDERED MIX IS A NATURAL AND DELICIOUS BEVERAGE OPTION. MADE WITH NATURAL INGREDIENTS, THIS LATTE IS FREE OF UNNATURAL AND UNNECESSARY ADDITIVES. THIS PRODUCT IS KOSHER. EACH CANISTER OF OREGON CHAI CHAI TEA LATTE, THE ORIGINAL POWDERED MIX CONTAINS 10 OZ. OF LATTE WITH EIGHT SERVINGS PER CANISTER AND 110 CALORIES PER SERVING.