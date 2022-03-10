Oregon's Wild Harvest Aller-Aid Supplement Capsules
Product Details
An all natural response to seasonal changes. Your body's normal immune response to spring, summer, fall and even winter can often feel like a full frontal challenge. The beauty of Quercetin and Nettle (Freeze-dried) is their ability to support your body's normal histamine-producing response.* NAC packs an additional punch by breaking down mucous and increasing antioxidant activity.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Quercetin , N-acetyl Cysteine ( NAC ) . Organic Nettle ( Freeze Dried ) Tops . Other Ingredients : Pullulan , Vegetarian Capsules
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
