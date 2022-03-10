Oregon's Wild Harvest Aller-Aid Supplement Capsules Perspective: front
Oregon's Wild Harvest Aller-Aid Supplement Capsules

90 ctUPC: 0070619500405
An all natural response to seasonal changes. Your body's normal immune response to spring, summer, fall and even winter can often feel like a full frontal challenge. The beauty of Quercetin and Nettle (Freeze-dried) is their ability to support your body's normal histamine-producing response.* NAC packs an additional punch by breaking down mucous and increasing antioxidant activity.*

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Quercetin , N-acetyl Cysteine ( NAC ) . Organic Nettle ( Freeze Dried ) Tops . Other Ingredients : Pullulan , Vegetarian Capsules

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

