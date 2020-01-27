Oregon's Wild Harvest Ashwagandha Herbal Supplement Perspective: front
Oregon's Wild Harvest Ashwagandha Herbal Supplement

1 fl ozUPC: 0070619500126
Product Details

Ashwagandha has been used for over 3,000 years in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Throughout history, Ashwagandha has been widely used throughout India as a rejuvenate tonic, and is classed as a "rasayana". This group incorporates the most highly regarded therapeutic herbs in Ayurvedic medicine. The translation of Ashwagandha is roughly, "the smell and strength of a horse," possibly referring to its aphrodisiac properties.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fresh Organic Black Walnut Green Hulls ( Juglans Nigra ) , Organic Alcohol .

Allergen Info
Contains Walnut and Walnut Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
