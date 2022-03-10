Long-term immune support.* This traditional Chinese herb has been supporting many of the body’s natural defense systems for over 3,000 years. Astragalus offers deep immune support, yet it’s gentle enough to take for long periods of time.*

Made with Organic Astragalus

Long-Term Immune Support*

Made with 100% Non-GMO ingredients

Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.