Oregon's Wild Harvest Astragalus Herbal Supplement
90 ctUPC: 0070619500418
Product Details
Long-term immune support.* This traditional Chinese herb has been supporting many of the body’s natural defense systems for over 3,000 years. Astragalus offers deep immune support, yet it’s gentle enough to take for long periods of time.*
- Made with Organic Astragalus
- Long-Term Immune Support*
- Made with 100% Non-GMO ingredients
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.