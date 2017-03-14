Give your eyes some love. Oxidation and the inflammatory response can challenge your eyesight the same way it challenges other functions in your body. Bilberry has antioxidant activity which can help support healthy vision.* Prepared with love for optimum potency.

Standardized with 25% Anthocyanosides

Supports Eye Health*

Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.