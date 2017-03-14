Oregon's Wild Harvest Bilberry Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Oregon's Wild Harvest Bilberry Vegetarian Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0070619500413
Purchase Options

Product Details

Give your eyes some love. Oxidation and the inflammatory response can challenge your eyesight the same way it challenges other functions in your body. Bilberry has antioxidant activity which can help support healthy vision.* Prepared with love for optimum potency.

  • Standardized with 25% Anthocyanosides
  • Supports Eye Health*
  • Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.