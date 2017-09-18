Did you know?

Bladderwrack is a natural source of trace minerals including iodine, which is required for normal production of thyroid-stimulating hormones.*

Made with Organic Bladderwrack

Made with 100% Non-GMO Ingredients

Gluten Free

Vegetarian

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.