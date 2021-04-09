Oregon's Wild Harvest Cayenne Capsules
Cayenne pepper played a role in fueling the spice trade hundreds of years ago. Today, this hot little herb can actually help calm the stomach and improve digestion.* Cayenne is also naturally high in antioxidant activity.* So, complement your diet and add a little more spice to your life.
Let's get fresh.Crack open a bottle and inhale. Our hot little pepper is organic and freshly milled - prepared with love for optimum potency. Here's to your health!
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Organic Cayenne Fruit ( Capsicum Annuum )
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
