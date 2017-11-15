Oregon's Wild Harvest Echinacea
Did you know?
Imagine your immune system is a lifeguard scanning the sea for sharks. Echinacea helps the immune system see those invaders coming a mile away and springs into action, giving your immune system the support it deserves.
Let's get fresh. Open the bottle. What you smell is an amazing balance of wellness ready to stimulate the production of anti-viral white blood cells. Grown organically and freshly milled for optimum potency. Now that's powerful stuff. Here's to your health!
- Made with Non-GMO Ingredients
- Made with Organic Echinacea
- Wake Up Your Immune System
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Ingredients
Organic Echinacea Tops ( Echinacea Purpurea ) , Organic Echinacea Root ( Echinacea Purpurea ) , Organic Echinacea Root ( Echinacea angustifolia ) . Other Ingredients : Pullulan Vegetarian Capsules and Nothing Else .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More