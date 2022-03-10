Hover to Zoom
Oregon's Wild Harvest Fenugreek
90 CountUPC: 0070619500087
Product Details
Supports lactation in nursing mothers*
Nursing moms know what’s best, which is why they choose Fenugreek during the first stages of their child’s life. Not only does Fenugreek support lactation, but it’s also been traditionally used to help maintain digestive and respiratory health. Hey mom, we’ve got you covered.
- Made with Organic Herb
- Supports Lactation in Nursing Mothers
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.