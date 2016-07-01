Oregon's Wild Harvest Freeze-Dried Nettle Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: front
Oregon's Wild Harvest Freeze-Dried Nettle Vegetarian Capsules

90 ctUPC: 0070619500045
Product Details

Support during allergen exposure* There IS hope for enjoying all that the seasons have to offer. Our freeze-dried Nettle helps support your body’s normal histamine-producing response so you can enjoy life in the great outdoors all year round.* Tender, young shoots of the Stinging Nettle are harvested in early spring and freeze- dried immediately to retain their natural properties.

  • Made with organic herb
  • Support during allergen exposure*
  • Gluten free
  • Includes freeze-dried stinging hairs

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.