Hover to Zoom
Oregon's Wild Harvest Ginger Vegetarian Capsules
90 ctUPC: 0070619500052
Purchase Options
Product Details
For prevention of nausea associated with motion* Ginger has been used for thousands of years to help support the stomach during times of upset. This capsule contains a clinically proven dose of Ginger for a healthy response to exercise-related inflammation.*
Benefits:
- Support for the Stomach While in Motion*
- Made with Organic Ginger
- Made with 100% Non-GMO Ingredients
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.