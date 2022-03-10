Oregon's Wild Harvest Ginger Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: front
Oregon's Wild Harvest Ginger Vegetarian Capsules

90 ctUPC: 0070619500052
Product Details

For prevention of nausea associated with motion* Ginger has been used for thousands of years to help support the stomach during times of upset. This capsule contains a clinically proven dose of Ginger for a healthy response to exercise-related inflammation.*

Benefits:

  • Support for the Stomach While in Motion*
  • Made with Organic Ginger
  • Made with 100% Non-GMO Ingredients
  • Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.