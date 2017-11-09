For affairs of the heart.* Hawthorn flower, leaf, and berry. We’ve got it covered! This organic, whole plant supplement with antioxidant activity is just as nature intended and has been used for centuries to support the heart*.

Made with Organic Hawthorn

Non-GMO

Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.