Oregon's Wild Harvest Kava Root Capsules
90 ctUPC: 0070619500428
Calm and clear the mind.* Sometimes all you need is the ability to calm your mind so you can relax and find clarity. Kava can support brain wave changes, which has a calming yet rejuvenating effect on the mind, so you can find your inner Zen. Kava has been doing just that since it became popular in the South Pacific islands back in the 17th century.
- Calm & Clear the Mind*
- Made with 100% Non-GMO Ingredients
- Gluten Free
