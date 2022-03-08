Traditionally used for relaxation.* Lemon Balm has been used to take the edge off since ancient Greek and Roman times. Yes, Mother Nature has the goods to help you relax and take some stress off your adrenals. Even the aroma is calming.*

Made with Organic Herb

Traditionally Used for Relaxation*

Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.