Help your tired muscles chill out.* Rest and relaxation can help sore muscles recover more quickly. But sometimes minor aches keep you from getting a good night’s rest. Muscle Relax is a lovely combination of whole, organic herbs designed to help your body and your mind chill out.* Cheers.

  • Made with Organic Herbs
  • Help Your Tired Muscles Chill Out*
  • Gluten Free
  • Made with Non-GMO Ingredients

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.