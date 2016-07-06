Help your tired muscles chill out.* Rest and relaxation can help sore muscles recover more quickly. But sometimes minor aches keep you from getting a good night’s rest. Muscle Relax is a lovely combination of whole, organic herbs designed to help your body and your mind chill out.* Cheers.

Made with Organic Herbs

Help Your Tired Muscles Chill Out*

Gluten Free

Made with Non-GMO Ingredients

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.