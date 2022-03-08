Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Artichoke Extract Herbal Supplement Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Artichoke Extract Herbal Supplement

1 fl ozUPC: 0070619500196
Purchase Options

Product Details

Did you know?

Your liver is always working to produce bile and rid the body of natural toxins. When things get clogged up, digestion may not work as well as it should. Artichoke has a history of use as an herbal bitter to keep your digestive process running smoothly.*

  • Traditional Herbal Bitter
  • USDA Certified Organic
  • Non-GMO
  • Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Artichoke Leaf , Organic Alcohol , Distilled Water . Alcohol

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More