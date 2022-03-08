Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Artichoke Extract Herbal Supplement
Product Details
Did you know?
Your liver is always working to produce bile and rid the body of natural toxins. When things get clogged up, digestion may not work as well as it should. Artichoke has a history of use as an herbal bitter to keep your digestive process running smoothly.*
- Traditional Herbal Bitter
- USDA Certified Organic
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Artichoke Leaf , Organic Alcohol , Distilled Water . Alcohol
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
