Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Black Walnut Extract
Product Details
Let''s get fresh. Enjoy fresh, organic Black Walnut prepared with love and hand-crafted for optimum potency. Here''s to your health!
The Benefits of Black Walnut:
- Traditional Chinese kidney tonic*
Made from fresh, organic, green hulls of Black Walnut. The liquid turns dark during processing.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fresh Organic Black Walnut Green Hulls ( Juglans Nigra ) , Organic Alcohol .
Allergen Info
Contains Walnut and Walnut Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More