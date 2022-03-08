Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Black Walnut Extract Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Black Walnut Extract

1 fl ozUPC: 0070619500143
Purchase Options

Product Details

Let''s get fresh. Enjoy fresh, organic Black Walnut prepared with love and hand-crafted for optimum potency. Here''s to your health!

The Benefits of Black Walnut:

  • Traditional Chinese kidney tonic*

Made from fresh, organic, green hulls of Black Walnut. The liquid turns dark during processing.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fresh Organic Black Walnut Green Hulls ( Juglans Nigra ) , Organic Alcohol .

Allergen Info
Contains Walnut and Walnut Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More