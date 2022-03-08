Let''s get fresh. Enjoy fresh, organic Black Walnut prepared with love and hand-crafted for optimum potency. Here''s to your health!

The Benefits of Black Walnut:

Traditional Chinese kidney tonic*

Made from fresh, organic, green hulls of Black Walnut. The liquid turns dark during processing.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.