Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic California Poppy Extract Herbal Supplement Perspective: front
Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic California Poppy Extract Herbal Supplement

1 fl ozUPC: 0070619500171
Product Details

Did you know?

Historically, California Poppy has been used as a traditional gentle sleep aid.*

  • USDA Certified Organic
  • Non-GMO
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate0g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fresh Organic Proprietary Blend : Valerian Root , Passionflower Tops ( Passiflora incarnata ) , Skullcap Tops ( Scutellaria ) . Organic Hops Strobiles , Organic Vegetable , Glycerin , Organic Citrus Extract , Herbs Extracted In : Alcohol , Alcohol Removed

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
