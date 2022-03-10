Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic California Poppy Extract Herbal Supplement
Product Details
Did you know?
Historically, California Poppy has been used as a traditional gentle sleep aid.*
- USDA Certified Organic
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fresh Organic Proprietary Blend : Valerian Root , Passionflower Tops ( Passiflora incarnata ) , Skullcap Tops ( Scutellaria ) . Organic Hops Strobiles , Organic Vegetable , Glycerin , Organic Citrus Extract , Herbs Extracted In : Alcohol , Alcohol Removed
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More