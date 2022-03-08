Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Cordyceps Perspective: front
60 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0070619500402
Did you know?

This little mushroom packs a punch when it comes to supporting increased staying power. Cordyceps has been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine for over 2,000 years in support of lung function, stamina and vitality. Here''s to the good life. Long may you endure.

Let''s get fresh. Open the bottle and inhale. That''s freshly powdered, responsibly sourced Cordyceps. Made in small batches for optimum potency. Here''s to your health!

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Cordyceps Mycelia (Cordyceps Sinensis) Grown On A Substrate Of : Organic Brown Rice . Other Ingredients : None . 100% : Non-GMO , Vegetarian Capsule : Pullulan ( Complex Carbohydrate . .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
