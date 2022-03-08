Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Cordyceps
Did you know?
This little mushroom packs a punch when it comes to supporting increased staying power. Cordyceps has been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine for over 2,000 years in support of lung function, stamina and vitality. Here''s to the good life. Long may you endure.
Let''s get fresh. Open the bottle and inhale. That''s freshly powdered, responsibly sourced Cordyceps. Made in small batches for optimum potency. Here''s to your health!
Ingredients
Organic Cordyceps Mycelia (Cordyceps Sinensis) Grown On A Substrate Of : Organic Brown Rice . Other Ingredients : None . 100% : Non-GMO , Vegetarian Capsule : Pullulan ( Complex Carbohydrate . .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
