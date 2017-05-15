Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Damiana
Product Details
Put some life in your love
The ancient Mayans and Aztecs used Damiana leaf as an aphrodisiac and as a general treatment to improve overall health and help to calm the nerves. Damiana isn’t just a tonic herb; it may help you relax and aid in digestion.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Damiana Leaf , Pullulan Vegetarian Capsules and Nothing Else .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More