Put some life in your love

The ancient Mayans and Aztecs used Damiana leaf as an aphrodisiac and as a general treatment to improve overall health and help to calm the nerves. Damiana isn’t just a tonic herb; it may help you relax and aid in digestion.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.