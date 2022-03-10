Hover to Zoom
Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Dandelion Root Extract
1 fl ozUPC: 0070619500103
Purchase Options
Product Details
Did you know?
These Dandelions are grown and lovingly nurtured in giant fields. Call us crazy, but we love our Dandelions!
Let's get fresh. Enjoy fresh, organic, whole Dandelion prepared with love and hand-crafted for optimum potency. Here's to your health!
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Dandelion Rooot ( Taraxacum officinale ) , Organic Alcohol
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More