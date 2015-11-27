Hover to Zoom
Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Ginkgo Extract Capsules
90 ctUPC: 0070619500423
Purchase Options
Product Details
Support for mental clarity.* This Ginkgo is the perfect combination of pure, organic Ginkgo leaf and a clinically-studied dose of Ginkgo leaf standardized extract. The whole leaf contains additional full-spectrum compounds. Prepared with love in small batches for optimum potency.
- 70% Organic Ingredients
- Standardized with 24% Flavone Glycosides and 6% Terpene Lactones
- Support for Mental Clarity*
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.