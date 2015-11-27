Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Ginkgo Extract Capsules Perspective: front
Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Ginkgo Extract Capsules

90 ctUPC: 0070619500423
Product Details

Support for mental clarity.* This Ginkgo is the perfect combination of pure, organic Ginkgo leaf and a clinically-studied dose of Ginkgo leaf standardized extract. The whole leaf contains additional full-spectrum compounds. Prepared with love in small batches for optimum potency.

  • 70% Organic Ingredients
  • Standardized with 24% Flavone Glycosides and 6% Terpene Lactones
  • Support for Mental Clarity*
  • Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.