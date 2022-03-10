Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Lemon Balm Extract Perspective: front
Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Lemon Balm Extract

1 fl ozUPC: 0070619500138
Enjoy fresh, Organic Lemon Balm prepared with love for optimum potency. Here's to your health!

Beneftis:

  • Herbal Supplement Extract
  • For Relaxation*
  • No Dairy, Wheat, Peanuts or Soy
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO
  • USDA Organic

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.