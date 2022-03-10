Hover to Zoom
Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Lemon Balm Extract
1 fl ozUPC: 0070619500138
Purchase Options
Product Details
Enjoy fresh, Organic Lemon Balm prepared with love for optimum potency. Here's to your health!
Beneftis:
- Herbal Supplement Extract
- For Relaxation*
- No Dairy, Wheat, Peanuts or Soy
- No Gluten or Corn Allergens
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- USDA Organic
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.