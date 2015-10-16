Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Schisandra Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: front
Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Schisandra Vegetarian Capsules

Here's to a stronger more invigorated you.* Schisandra, the ultimate super berry, is also known as the Chinese herb Wu Wei Zi — meaning five-flavored berry. That’s because it can taste sweet, sour, pungent, bitter or salty depending on how your body responds to flavor. It’s been used for thousands of years to help improve vitality, mental acuity, concentration and endurance.*

  • Made with Organic Schisandra
  • Made with 100% Non-GMO Ingredients
  • Gluten-Free

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Organic Schisandra Fruit , Pullulan Vegetarian Capsules and Nothing Else .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
