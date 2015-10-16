Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Schisandra Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Here's to a stronger more invigorated you.* Schisandra, the ultimate super berry, is also known as the Chinese herb Wu Wei Zi — meaning five-flavored berry. That’s because it can taste sweet, sour, pungent, bitter or salty depending on how your body responds to flavor. It’s been used for thousands of years to help improve vitality, mental acuity, concentration and endurance.*
- Made with Organic Schisandra
- Made with 100% Non-GMO Ingredients
- Gluten-Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Schisandra Fruit , Pullulan Vegetarian Capsules and Nothing Else .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More