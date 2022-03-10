Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic St. John's Wort Alcohol-Free Extract Perspective: front
Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic St. John's Wort Alcohol-Free Extract

1 fl ozUPC: 0070619500332
Product Details

Did you know?

St. John''s Wort is used to support a healthy mood and emotional well-being.*

Let's get fresh. Enjoy fresh, alcohol-free St. John''s Wort grown organically and prepared in small batches. Here's to your health!

The Benefits of St. John''s Wort

  • Mood support*

Named after John the Baptist, St, John's Wort was once considered a holy herb and was widely used to help protect people from evil spirits.* Today it's used to support a healthy mood and emotional well-being.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Vegetable Glycerin , Organic Sweet Orange Essential Oil . Herb , Extracted In : Organic Alcohol , Alcohol Removed , Fresh Organic St John Wort ( Hypericum Perforatum )

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
