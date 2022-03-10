Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic St. John's Wort Alcohol-Free Extract
St. John''s Wort is used to support a healthy mood and emotional well-being.*
Let's get fresh. Enjoy fresh, alcohol-free St. John''s Wort grown organically and prepared in small batches. Here's to your health!
The Benefits of St. John''s Wort
- Mood support*
Named after John the Baptist, St, John's Wort was once considered a holy herb and was widely used to help protect people from evil spirits.* Today it's used to support a healthy mood and emotional well-being.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Organic Vegetable Glycerin , Organic Sweet Orange Essential Oil . Herb , Extracted In : Organic Alcohol , Alcohol Removed , Fresh Organic St John Wort ( Hypericum Perforatum )
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
