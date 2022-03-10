Calms and soothes the nerves.* A daily dose of stress can wear you down. Stress can affect your adrenal glands causing adrenal depletion. Digestion slows. Sleep is disrupted. You’re tired during the day but can’t sleep well at night. It’s a vicious cycle. Stress Guard™ is a wonderful combination of whole organic herbs and B-vitamins designed to help your body adapt to stress.*

Clinically Proven Dose of L-Theanine

Naturally Derived B Vitamins

Promotes a Healthy Adrenal Response*

Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.