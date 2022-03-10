Oregon's Wild Harvest Organic Valerian Hops Herbal Supplement Perspective: front
These herbs may help calm the nerves, leading to sleeplessness.*

  • This gentle blend provides a balanced combination to help naturally relax and support the mind and spirit*
  • For relief of occasional sleeplessness*
  • Alcohol Free
  • USDA Certified Organic
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fresh Organic Proprietary Blend ( Valerian Root ( Valeriana Officinalis ) Passionflower Tops ( Passiflora incarnata ) Skullcap Tops ( Scutellaria Lateriflora ) . Organic Hops Strobiles ( Humulus lupulus ) . Other Ingredients : Organic Vegetable Glycerin , Organic Citrus Extract . Herbs Extracted In : Alcohol , Alcohol Removed . .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

